eMagin Corporation (EMAN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is $3.00, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for EMAN is 77.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMAN on April 27, 2023 was 578.83K shares.

EMAN) stock’s latest price update

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.89 in relation to previous closing price of 1.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EMAN’s Market Performance

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has experienced a -22.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.62% drop in the past month, and a 64.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for EMAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.52% for EMAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 55.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EMAN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

EMAN Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN fell by -22.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1068. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 88.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 21,605 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now owns 2,762,284 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $18,299 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of eMagin Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 2,783,889 shares at $2,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.