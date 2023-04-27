Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 77.19 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 54.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELEV is $2.50, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELEV on April 27, 2023 was 508.73K shares.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV stock saw an increase of 54.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.26% and a quarterly increase of 197.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.45% for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.89% for ELEV’s stock, with a 144.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

ELEV Trading at 84.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.88%, as shares surge +59.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +203.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +54.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9600. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 218.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELEV starting from venBio Global Strategic Fund I, who sale 702,737 shares at the price of $4.12 back on May 25. After this action, venBio Global Strategic Fund I now owns 1,905,430 shares of Elevation Oncology Inc., valued at $2,897,806 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -110.30, with -82.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.