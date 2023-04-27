DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Sees a-2.90 Decrease

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a -4.58% decrease in the past week, with a 14.60% gain in the past month, and a 40.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.58% for DKNG’s stock, with a 28.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.79.

The public float for DKNG is 436.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on April 27, 2023 was 13.26M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has dropped by -2.90 in relation to previous closing price of 21.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that DraftKings Stock Rises After Strong Quarter. Analysts Are Upbeat.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $17 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DKNG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 79.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $21.72 back on Apr 21. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 5,952,595 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $4,344,000 using the latest closing price.

Park Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of DraftKings Inc., sale 102,596 shares at $21.72 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Park Jason is holding 570,348 shares at $2,228,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.