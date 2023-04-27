Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has gone up by 4.11% for the week, with a 5.22% rise in the past month and a -3.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for DPZ’s stock, with a -3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) by analysts is $344.50, which is $11.05 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 35.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DPZ was 813.56K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 329.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Domino’s Is Today’s Worst S&P 500 Stock. Inflation Hits Deliveries Business.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $315 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to DPZ, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

DPZ Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $329.59. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from HEADEN CYNTHIA A, who sale 69 shares at the price of $330.10 back on Apr 03. After this action, HEADEN CYNTHIA A now owns 4,742 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $22,777 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Supply Chain Services of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 136 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 4,867 shares at $40,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with 27.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.