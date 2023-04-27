Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) by analysts is $52.86, which is $18.18 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 41.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.40% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PLAY was 994.98K shares.

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has jumped by 1.28 compared to previous close of 33.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

PLAY’s Market Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has experienced a -2.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.79% drop in the past month, and a -15.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for PLAY’s stock, with a -9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.90. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Pineiro Antonio, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $34.90 back on Apr 13. After this action, Pineiro Antonio now owns 23,812 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $17,450 using the latest closing price.

Mulleady John, the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Mulleady John is holding 78,777 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.98. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.