Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a 5.59% gain in the past month, and a -2.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for DDOG’s stock, with a -15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is $99.90, which is $30.15 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On April 27, 2023, DDOG’s average trading volume was 5.18M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.50 in comparison to its previous close of 62.69, however, the company has experienced a -0.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $72 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to DDOG, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.78. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $65.30 back on Apr 10. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 268,131 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $5,592,277 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the President & CTO of Datadog Inc., sale 71,364 shares at $69.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 201,623 shares at $4,979,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.