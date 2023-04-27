Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): A Technical Analysis

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for DRI is 119.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on April 27, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.41 in comparison to its previous close of 146.46, however, the company has experienced a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/23 that Olive Garden Parent Is Packing Them In

DRI’s Market Performance

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a -2.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.43% decline in the past month and a 0.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for DRI’s stock, with a 6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DRI Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.86. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 78,916 shares at the price of $153.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 199,856 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $12,147,906 using the latest closing price.

Cardenas Ricardo, the President and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 12,735 shares at $155.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Cardenas Ricardo is holding 48,304 shares at $1,974,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.06 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.91. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 267.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.78. Total debt to assets is 50.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.