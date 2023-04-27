CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 14.11x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.65% of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on April 27, 2023 was 5.41M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has decreased by -25.84 when compared to last closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI’s stock has fallen by -17.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 409.34% and a quarterly drop of -7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 42.78% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 68.10% for CXAI’s stock, with a 0.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 35.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.91%, as shares surge +458.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -17.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.