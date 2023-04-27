Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is $5.38, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for HLTH is 126.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLTH on April 27, 2023 was 266.85K shares.

HLTH) stock’s latest price update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH)’s stock price has decreased by -6.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. However, the company has seen a -27.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/28/22 that As Omicron Spreads, New PCR-Like At-Home Covid Tests Provide Fast, Accurate Results

HLTH’s Market Performance

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has experienced a -27.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -54.64% drop in the past month, and a -63.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for HLTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.92% for HLTH stock, with a simple moving average of -70.78% for the last 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -56.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -53.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -27.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5165. In addition, Cue Health Inc. saw -59.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 29,269 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc., valued at $88,334 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc., sale 24,147 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,939,647 shares at $71,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc. stands at -40.14. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.17. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Health Inc. (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.