Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) is above average at 24.46x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNDA is 28.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CNDA on April 27, 2023 was 136.96K shares.

CNDA) stock’s latest price update

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14.

CNDA’s Market Performance

CNDA’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.29% and a quarterly rise of 1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.27% for Concord Acquisition Corp II The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.01% for CNDA’s stock, with a 2.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNDA Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp II saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.