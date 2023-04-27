Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has gone down by -16.37% for the week, with a -13.83% drop in the past month and a 2.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.17% for COIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.84% for COIN’s stock, with a -12.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.71% of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on April 27, 2023 was 19.66M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.99 in comparison to its previous close of 55.55, however, the company has experienced a -16.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Coinbase to Face Established Rivals in International Push

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $75 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

COIN Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -16.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.58. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 52.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,730 shares at the price of $55.49 back on Apr 24. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,649,854 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,730 shares at $62.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,860,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.