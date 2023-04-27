CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has seen a -5.86% decrease in the past week, with a -7.32% drop in the past month, and a -21.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.11% for CNHI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is above average at 9.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is $19.87, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 1.00B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNHI on April 27, 2023 was 5.01M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 13.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Striking Workers at Machinery Maker CNH Approve Contract

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNHI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CNHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNHI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CNHI Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.