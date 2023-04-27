Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Citigroup Inc. (C) by analysts is $57.64, which is $11.18 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of C was 19.77M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 47.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that There Was No Bank Crisis for JPMorgan and Its Big Peers

C’s Market Performance

C’s stock has fallen by -7.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.64% and a quarterly drop of -9.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for C’s stock, with a -2.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.66. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.