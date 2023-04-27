Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The average price predicted for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by analysts is $57.11, which is $11.01 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CSCO was 18.76M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 47.09. However, the company has experienced a -3.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that A Good Sign for Tech: Cisco Delivers Solid Numbers

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO’s stock has fallen by -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.91% and a quarterly drop of -3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Cisco Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.16% for CSCO’s stock, with a -0.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

CSCO Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.94. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,142 shares at the price of $48.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 180,697 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $153,261 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 812 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 267,608 shares at $39,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.