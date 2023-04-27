China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On April 27, 2023, CLEU’s average trading volume was 276.88K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.30 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a 7.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLEU’s Market Performance

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a 7.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month, and a -4.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.32% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.00% for CLEU’s stock, with a -8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6414. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -21.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -31.97. The total capital return value is set at -4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.