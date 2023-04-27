Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is $6.58, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for CIM is 228.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIM on April 27, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) has increased by 1.93 when compared to last closing price of 5.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIM’s Market Performance

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has seen a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.51% decline in the past month and a -20.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for CIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for CIM’s stock, with a -19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.