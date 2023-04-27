Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCL is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is $10.87, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 12.93% of that float. On April 27, 2023, CCL’s average trading volume was 37.70M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 8.96. However, the company has seen a -10.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL’s stock has fallen by -10.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly drop of -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Carnival Corporation & plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for CCL’s stock, with a -8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $11 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CCL Trading at -12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 870,950 shares at $1,175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.