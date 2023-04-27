Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOEV is 1.21.

The average price recommended by analysts for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is $3.91, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 278.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.33% of that float. On April 27, 2023, GOEV’s average trading volume was 23.27M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has dropped by -0.67 compared to previous close of 0.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.34% rise in the past month, and a -40.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.27% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.58% for GOEV’s stock, with a -56.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GOEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GOEV Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +27.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6583. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 945 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Apr 17. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 288,020 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $640 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc., sale 3,380 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 287,531 shares at $2,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -216.60, with -110.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.