Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.52% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BFRG was 2.32M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has dropped by -7.81 in relation to previous closing price of 5.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -44.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 25.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.60% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.18% for BFRG’s stock, with a 14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.83%, as shares surge +78.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG fell by -44.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.