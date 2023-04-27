BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has jumped by 18.60 compared to previous close of 2.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

The public float for BBAI is 17.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.94% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAI was 11.48M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stock saw an increase of -8.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 46.43% and a quarterly increase of 21.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.00% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for BBAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +52.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 326.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 266,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Mar 17. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 902,907 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $489,440 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 266,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 902,907 shares at $489,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.