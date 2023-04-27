Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BGFV is 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BGFV is $11.00, which is $3.03 above the current price. The public float for BGFV is 21.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BGFV on April 27, 2023 was 283.80K shares.

BGFV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) has jumped by 2.31 compared to previous close of 7.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.12% and a quarterly drop of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for BGFV’s stock, with a -25.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV rose by +13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from Starr Shane O, who sale 5,250 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Starr Shane O now owns 14,950 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $47,250 using the latest closing price.

DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN, the Director of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $12.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN is holding 14,143 shares at $25,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.40. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 109.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.37. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.