Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) by analysts is $2.17, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for BBBY is 465.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.32% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BBBY was 120.93M shares.

BBBY) stock’s latest price update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)’s stock price has plunge by -43.80relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -75.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Bed Bath & Beyond Shoppers Hurry to Use Coupons for the Last Time

BBBY’s Market Performance

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has seen a -75.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -85.79% decline in the past month and a -96.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.50% for BBBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -69.95% for BBBY’s stock, with a -97.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

BBBY Trading at -88.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.76%, as shares sank -85.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY fell by -75.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3388. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -95.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Arnal Gustavo, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arnal Gustavo now owns 255,396 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $374,375 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Ryan, the 10% Owner of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Cohen Ryan is holding 2,780,000 shares at $105,845,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

+33.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -7.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.28. Equity return is now at value 358.80, with -26.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,764.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.64. Total debt to assets is 59.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,563.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.