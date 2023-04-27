Baidu Inc. (BIDU): A Technical Analysis

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is $1231.16, which is $62.3 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on April 27, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

BIDU) stock’s latest price update

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 117.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that Baidu’s ChatGPT Rival Launches to Mixed Reviews

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU’s stock has fallen by -7.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.19% and a quarterly drop of -14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Baidu Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.30% for BIDU’s stock, with a -6.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $180 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

BIDU Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.17. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.