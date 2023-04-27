Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is above average at 5.89x. The 36-month beta value for ATKR is also noteworthy at 2.18.

The public float for ATKR is 39.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ATKR on April 27, 2023 was 461.93K shares.

ATKR stock's latest price update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.33relation to previous closing price of 125.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATKR’s Market Performance

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has seen a -9.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.28% decline in the past month and a -0.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for ATKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.54% for ATKR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATKR reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for ATKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

CJS Securities gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to ATKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

ATKR Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR fell by -9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.98. In addition, Atkore Inc. saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Johnson David Paul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $149.79 back on Mar 09. After this action, Johnson David Paul now owns 30,114 shares of Atkore Inc., valued at $1,497,877 using the latest closing price.

Pregenzer John W, the President, Electrical of Atkore Inc., sale 4,754 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pregenzer John W is holding 26,297 shares at $713,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.61 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc. stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 66.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.31.

Based on Atkore Inc. (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.97. Total debt to assets is 32.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.