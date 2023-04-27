AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has plunged by -2.66 when compared to previous closing price of 75.66, but the company has seen a -1.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is above average at 69.88x. The 36-month beta value for AZN is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZN is $80.67, which is $3.64 above than the current price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on April 27, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has seen a -1.59% decrease in the past week, with a 7.16% rise in the past month, and a 10.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for AZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for AZN’s stock, with a 13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZN reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for AZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

AZN Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.86. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.