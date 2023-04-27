Assessing the Risk and Potential of PTC Inc.’s (PTC) Stock

In the past week, PTC stock has gone down by -0.76%, with a monthly gain of 1.65% and a quarterly plunge of -6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for PTC Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for PTC’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is 43.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTC is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PTC Inc. (PTC) is $154.13, which is $31.0 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 105.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On April 27, 2023, PTC’s average trading volume was 702.38K shares.

PTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) has jumped by 0.80 compared to previous close of 124.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/07/21 that PTC Is a Software Stock With More Upside

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTC reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

PTC Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.59. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $124.17 back on Apr 25. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 6,814,534 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $2,483,475 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the Director of PTC Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $125.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 6,834,534 shares at $2,507,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PTC Inc. (PTC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.