Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ADM stock has gone down by -6.00%, with a monthly decline of -0.93% and a quarterly plunge of -9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.02% for ADM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADM is $98.53, which is $24.39 above the current market price. The public float for ADM is 542.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for ADM on April 27, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

ADM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has increased by 1.49 when compared to last closing price of 75.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ADM, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

ADM Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.18. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw -17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from FINDLAY D CAMERON, who sale 26,197 shares at the price of $93.52 back on Dec 13. After this action, FINDLAY D CAMERON now owns 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $2,449,907 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sale 26,198 shares at $92.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,426,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+6.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.54. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 42.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.76. Total debt to assets is 17.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.