Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 110.61. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Applied Materials Increases Dividend and Buybacks. Why It’s Positive About Chips.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.60.

The public float for AMAT is 834.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAT on April 27, 2023 was 6.57M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stock saw a decrease of -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $133 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.36. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.