Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is above average at 15.36x. The 36-month beta value for URBN is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for URBN is $29.00, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for URBN is 60.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.08% of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on April 27, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has soared by 1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 25.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN’s stock has fallen by -4.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.02% and a quarterly drop of -4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Urban Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.97% for URBN’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

URBN Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 16,116 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Apr 13. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 0 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $423,045 using the latest closing price.

Conforti Frank, the Co-President & COO of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 42,000 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Conforti Frank is holding 2,361 shares at $1,145,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.