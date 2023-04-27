Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is above average at 25.04x. The 36-month beta value for TSCO is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSCO is $250.87, which is $9.58 above than the current price. The public float for TSCO is 109.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on April 27, 2023 was 993.84K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has decreased by -1.37 when compared to last closing price of 243.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TSCO’s Market Performance

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has experienced a -3.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.51% rise in the past month, and a 5.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for TSCO’s stock, with a 11.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $245 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $255, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TSCO, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TSCO Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.44. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Yankee Colin, who sale 1,335 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Apr 20. After this action, Yankee Colin now owns 9,886 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $333,750 using the latest closing price.

Kersey Melissa, the EVP Chief HR Officer of Tractor Supply Company, sale 1,700 shares at $237.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Kersey Melissa is holding 8,051 shares at $403,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.