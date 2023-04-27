Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is above average at 6.55x. The 36-month beta value for MRNA is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRNA is $220.53, which is $90.48 above than the current price. The public float for MRNA is 346.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on April 27, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

MRNA) stock’s latest price update

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA)’s stock price has dropped by -3.10 in relation to previous closing price of 134.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/16/23 that Moderna, Merck Show Progress Toward Cancer Vaccines

MRNA’s Market Performance

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has seen a -8.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.88% decline in the past month and a -32.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for MRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.81% for MRNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRNA reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for MRNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MRNA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

MRNA Trading at -13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.12. In addition, Moderna Inc. saw -27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Bancel Stephane, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $142.99 back on Apr 20. After this action, Bancel Stephane now owns 5,411,946 shares of Moderna Inc., valued at $5,719,540 using the latest closing price.

Bancel Stephane, the Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $142.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Bancel Stephane is holding 5,411,946 shares at $5,715,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.49 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc. stands at +43.76. The total capital return value is set at 52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.81. Equity return is now at value 46.30, with 31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc. (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.90. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.