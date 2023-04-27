Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is above average at 23.15x. The 36-month beta value for CVS is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVS is $107.50, which is $36.38 above than the current price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CVS on April 27, 2023 was 8.61M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.84 in comparison to its previous close of 72.87, however, the company has experienced a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has experienced a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month, and a -15.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for CVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for CVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $87 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVS, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CVS Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.95. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Moriarty Thomas M, who sale 137,466 shares at the price of $98.36 back on Dec 15. After this action, Moriarty Thomas M now owns 608,129 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $13,521,180 using the latest closing price.

Lotvin Alan, the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of CVS Health Corporation, sale 22,541 shares at $104.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lotvin Alan is holding 109,183 shares at $2,344,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.