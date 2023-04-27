An In-Depth Look at United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) Stock Performance

The stock of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has gone down by -10.35% for the week, with a -15.11% drop in the past month and a -19.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.67% for UBSI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UBSI is $36.83, which is $6.64 above the current price. The public float for UBSI is 131.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBSI on April 27, 2023 was 749.37K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has decreased by -4.65 when compared to last closing price of 32.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBSI reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for UBSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to UBSI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

UBSI Trading at -15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI fell by -10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.25. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from ADAMS RICHARD M SR, who purchase 47 shares at the price of $39.25 back on Jan 30. After this action, ADAMS RICHARD M SR now owns 21,579 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $1,845 using the latest closing price.

MCNAMARA J PAUL, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $42.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MCNAMARA J PAUL is holding 62,699 shares at $106,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.