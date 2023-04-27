An In-Depth Look at NIO Inc.’s (NIO) Stock Performance

The stock of NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen a -12.63% decrease in the past week, with a -14.00% drop in the past month, and a -33.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for NIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.44% for NIO’s stock, with a -42.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIO is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NIO Inc. (NIO) is $92.20, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.52B and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. On April 27, 2023, NIO’s average trading volume was 44.79M shares.

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.78relation to previous closing price of 7.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that NIO Stock Slides After a Terrible Quarter

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $11.27 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at -16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NIO Inc. (NIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.