Amcor plc’s (AMCR) Stock: A -3.61% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AMCR stock has gone down by -3.25%, with a monthly decline of -2.28% and a quarterly plunge of -9.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Amcor plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for AMCR’s stock, with a -8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is above average at 15.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.

The public float for AMCR is 1.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMCR on April 27, 2023 was 8.25M shares.

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 10.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11.70 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Amcor plc saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 5,648 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 75,072 shares of Amcor plc, valued at $69,971 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor plc, sale 5,372 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 29,769 shares at $66,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amcor plc (AMCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.