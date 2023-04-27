Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Stock Sees a-6.88 Decrease

In the past week, AMBA stock has gone down by -10.58%, with a monthly decline of -19.05% and a quarterly plunge of -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Ambarella Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.28% for AMBA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is $97.64, which is $37.36 above the current market price. The public float for AMBA is 36.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On April 27, 2023, AMBA’s average trading volume was 452.73K shares.

AMBA) stock’s latest price update

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.88 compared to its previous closing price of 64.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/01/21 that Ambarella Stock Rises Sharply on Earnings Beat and Analyst Price Boosts

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $95 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

AMBA Trading at -23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.45. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Day Christopher, who sale 3,675 shares at the price of $69.24 back on Apr 13. After this action, Day Christopher now owns 18,117 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $254,457 using the latest closing price.

Wang Feng-Ming, the CEO of Ambarella Inc., sale 16,644 shares at $76.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wang Feng-Ming is holding 718,152 shares at $1,279,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.