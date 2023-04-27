Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is $6.93, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% of that float. On April 27, 2023, AGEN’s average trading volume was 5.04M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a -12.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGEN’s Market Performance

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has seen a -12.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.28% gain in the past month and a -36.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for AGEN’s stock, with a -33.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5570. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -34.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.