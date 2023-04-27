Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 83.80. However, the company has seen a -4.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 97.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by analysts is $97.31, which is $12.82 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AMD was 60.87M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a -4.45% decrease in the past week, with a -11.04% drop in the past month, and a 14.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for AMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for AMD’s stock, with a 9.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $115 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to AMD, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

AMD Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.03. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 32.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $94.85 back on Apr 12. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 95,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,185,625 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $91.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,516,945 shares at $2,741,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.