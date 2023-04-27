23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has seen a -9.98% decrease in the past week, with a -16.17% drop in the past month, and a -24.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for ME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.18% for ME’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ME is $5.69, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 438.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ME on April 27, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME)’s stock price has dropped by -2.27 in relation to previous closing price of 1.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ME reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ME, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

ME Trading at -20.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1330. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -15.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 26,259 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 05. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 235,829 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $85,342 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER RICHARD H, the Director of 23andMe Holding Co., sale 18,421 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that SCHELLER RICHARD H is holding 72,388 shares at $59,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.02 for the present operating margin

+39.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -79.99. The total capital return value is set at -36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.87. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on 23andMe Holding Co. (ME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 92.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.