Zhihu Inc. (ZH): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is $13.68, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for ZH is 516.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZH on April 26, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ZH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) has decreased by -1.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZH’s Market Performance

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has seen a -9.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.11% decline in the past month and a -34.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for ZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.44% for ZH’s stock, with a -19.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZH reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1.80. The rating they have provided for ZH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZH, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ZH Trading at -20.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2100. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw -17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+50.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhihu Inc. stands at -43.78. The total capital return value is set at -25.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zhihu Inc. (ZH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.