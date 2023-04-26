Yext Inc. (YEXT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YEXT is $9.25, which is -$0.22 below the current price. The public float for YEXT is 108.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on April 26, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

YEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) has decreased by -4.05 when compared to last closing price of 8.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/22 that Yext Is Downgraded. It Had ‘Zero Results’ in Its Search for Growth.

YEXT’s Market Performance

YEXT’s stock has fallen by -3.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly rise of 29.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Yext Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for YEXT’s stock, with a 38.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to YEXT, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

YEXT Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Yext Inc. saw 30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Distelburger Brian, who sale 45,625 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Dec 27. After this action, Distelburger Brian now owns 3,070,805 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $279,595 using the latest closing price.

Distelburger Brian, the Director of Yext Inc., sale 22,800 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Distelburger Brian is holding 3,116,430 shares at $139,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.17 for the present operating margin

+74.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc. stands at -16.45. The total capital return value is set at -21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.80. Equity return is now at value -46.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Yext Inc. (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 22.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yext Inc. (YEXT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.