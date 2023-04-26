What Recent Market Trends Mean for Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s (CMND) Stock

In the past week, CMND stock has gone up by 14.73%, with a monthly decline of -71.38% and a quarterly plunge of -83.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.10% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.72% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -89.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

The public float for CMND is 2.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On April 26, 2023, CMND’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.67 in relation to its previous close of 0.55. However, the company has experienced a 14.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMND Trading at -71.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.48%, as shares sank -61.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +8.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6642. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -79.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.