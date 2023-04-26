Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 206.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WFRD is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WFRD is $82.60, which is $18.77 above the current market price. The public float for WFRD is 65.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume for WFRD on April 26, 2023 was 785.35K shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has decreased by -5.32 when compared to last closing price of 62.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WFRD’s Market Performance

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen a -8.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.15% gain in the past month and a 7.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.86% for WFRD’s stock, with a 36.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $88 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFRD reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for WFRD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WFRD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

WFRD Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.33. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Mongrain Joseph H, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.83 back on Mar 02. After this action, Mongrain Joseph H now owns 33,868 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $1,002,450 using the latest closing price.

Weatherholt Scott C, the EVP, GC & CCO of Weatherford International plc, sale 39,365 shares at $66.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Weatherholt Scott C is holding 158,000 shares at $2,610,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 450.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.83. Total debt to assets is 51.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.