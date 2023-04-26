Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has gone down by -18.29% for the week, with a -31.25% drop in the past month and a -44.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.00% for WBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.17% for WBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -54.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $9.22, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 36.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on April 26, 2023 was 586.80K shares.

The stock price of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has dropped by -8.63 compared to previous close of 3.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WBX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

WBX Trading at -37.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -29.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -20.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.