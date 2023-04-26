Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WNC is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNC is 47.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.92% of that float. The average trading volume for WNC on April 26, 2023 was 607.40K shares.

WNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has jumped by 14.11 compared to previous close of 22.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WNC’s Market Performance

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has seen a 10.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.67% gain in the past month and a -0.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for WNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for WNC’s stock, with a 17.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $27 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to WNC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

WNC Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Smith Dustin T, who sale 41,327 shares at the price of $27.26 back on Mar 08. After this action, Smith Dustin T now owns 59,398 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $1,126,574 using the latest closing price.

Pettit Michael N, the SVP and CFO of Wabash National Corporation, sale 36,020 shares at $27.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Pettit Michael N is holding 81,474 shares at $979,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.28. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.