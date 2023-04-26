W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock Showcases -1.06% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, WPC stock has gone up by 1.94%, with a monthly decline of -4.75% and a quarterly plunge of -13.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for W. P. Carey Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for WPC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is above average at 24.66x. The 36-month beta value for WPC is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WPC is $84.89, which is $10.66 above than the current price. The public float for WPC is 205.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume of WPC on April 26, 2023 was 992.36K shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 73.05, but the company has seen a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $88 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to WPC, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPC Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.20. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc. saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sale 200 shares at the price of $84.14 back on Feb 17. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 4,266 shares of W. P. Carey Inc., valued at $16,812 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc. stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.