Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) has dropped by -6.90 compared to previous close of 17.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Right Now?

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VBTX is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VBTX is $26.20, which is $9.74 above the current price. The public float for VBTX is 52.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VBTX on April 26, 2023 was 546.44K shares.

VBTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has seen a -8.61% decrease in the past week, with a -14.89% drop in the past month, and a -42.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for VBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.75% for VBTX’s stock, with a -40.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBTX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for VBTX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

VBTX Trading at -24.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.10. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc. saw -41.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Huddleston Gordon, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $22.18 back on Mar 15. After this action, Huddleston Gordon now owns 100 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc., valued at $2,218 using the latest closing price.

Bolin Pat S, the Director of Veritex Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $17.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Bolin Pat S is holding 34,668 shares at $175,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at +29.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.