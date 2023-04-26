United Rentals Inc. (URI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.56 in relation to its previous close of 383.61. However, the company has experienced a -2.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is above average at 12.69x. The 36-month beta value for URI is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for URI is $484.06, which is $74.86 above than the current price. The public float for URI is 68.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. The average trading volume of URI on April 26, 2023 was 953.25K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stock saw an increase of -2.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.85% and a quarterly increase of -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for United Rentals Inc. (URI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for URI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to URI, setting the target price at $544 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

URI Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $375.87. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Flannery Matthew John, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $477.99 back on Mar 09. After this action, Flannery Matthew John now owns 101,276 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $5,735,930 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals Inc., sale 13,392 shares at $436.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 19,229 shares at $5,842,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.