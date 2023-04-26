Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) Stock

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has seen a 0.85% increase in the past week, with a -1.65% drop in the past month, and a -12.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for WMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for WMG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is 33.31x, which is above its average ratio.

The average price recommended by analysts for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is $37.19, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for WMG is 114.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On April 26, 2023, WMG’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

WMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 31.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Warner Music Group to Cut 4% of Workforce

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $36 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to WMG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WMG Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.88. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Equity return is now at value 261.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.