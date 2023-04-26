Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) Stock

In the past week, PLNT stock has gone up by 3.35%, with a monthly gain of 6.15% and a quarterly plunge of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Planet Fitness Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) by analysts is $94.88, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PLNT was 815.14K shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.29relation to previous closing price of 78.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.48. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw 2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Simmons Jennifer, who sale 15 shares at the price of $77.73 back on Apr 10. After this action, Simmons Jennifer now owns 6,706 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $1,166 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 86 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,721 shares at $6,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.